Report: Student accused of having loaded gun on campus says he was afraid after brother got shot

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A student was found with a loaded gun on the campus of a Baton Rouge high school Wednesday, according to court documents.
The probable cause report stated Anthony Jelks, 18, had a loaded .25 cal. handgun in his pocket at Broadmoor High School.
According to the PC, the school’s principal conducted a random search of Jelks and other students who had gone to the office.
The report stated Jelks told a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Office that he had the gun for protection because his brother was shot last weekend and he was scared something was going to happen to him. It added Jelks claimed to have found the gun on a vacant lot and had been carrying it to school in his pocket since Monday.
According to the document, the gun had seven live rounds in it.
Jelks was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of carrying a firearm/dangerous weapon on school property and violation of a firearm-free zone.
Jail records show he was released after posting a $6,500 bond.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.