Pork and Yam Breakfast Sausage

Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 25 to 30 (3-ounce) patties
Pork is often served with fruit or fruit-flavored sauces to help enhance the taste. Although technically vegetables, yams have a sweet flavor that makes them an equally suitable accompaniment to the meat. In this recipe, cubed yams are added to sausage prior to cooking to add flavor and visual appeal.
Ingredients:
5 pounds ground pork
1 large yam, peeled and minced
¼ cup chopped parsley
2 tsps dried thyme
1½ tbsps rubbed sage
1 tsp powdered ginger
2 tbsps salt
1½ tsps ground nutmeg
1 tbsp black pepper
1 tbsp cayenne pepper
1½ tbsps granulated garlic
1 cup ice water
Method:
NOTE: The yam should be peeled and minced into ⅛–¼ inch cubes, the smaller the better.
Poach the cubes in a pot of lightly salted water until al dente or about 5 minutes. Do not overcook as yams will become mushy. Drain, chill, place on cookie sheet, and place in freezer until ready to blend into sausage.
When making sausage of any type, it’s always best to keep the meat chilled at 35 to 40°F. The ice water will help maintain cold temperature in meat and set fat in sausage.
In a large mixing bowl, combine pork and all herbs and seasonings. Add ice water. Using your hands, mix sausage well by turning and pushing meat 10 to 15 minutes to ensure proper blending. Gently fold in frozen yams, being careful not to break up so solid cubes are visible in finished product. Roll sausage into 3-ounce patties or stuff into hog casing and tie off into 6-inch links.
Place patties on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper then bake in a convection oven at 350°F for 20 minutes, or pan-fry the same as any other breakfast sausage or grill links over charcoal.
