Pork and Yam Breakfast Sausage

In a large mixing bowl, combine pork and all herbs and seasonings. Add ice water. Using your hands, mix sausage well by turning and pushing meat 10 to 15 minutes to ensure proper blending. Gently fold in frozen yams, being careful not to break up so solid cubes are visible in finished product. Roll sausage into 3-ounce patties or stuff into hog casing and tie off into 6-inch links.