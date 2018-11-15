Parents, students complain about mold on frozen waffles served at school





I am aware of the situation that occurred during breakfast this morning at Baker High School, and am reviewing our steps with the staff. This is a frozen, pre-wrapped product that is served in the packaging. I am contacting our distributor, and I am also contacting other districts that received this product to determine if they experienced the same or similar issues with this product, because the product was received this week. Going forward, I am making the change to move away from this product to avoid any future occurrences. While it remains a gross oversight, upon notification the staff immediately pulled the product and offered toast to the students that received this product and to all other students being served. I have been in contact with several parents this morning listening to their concerns. They have indicated this is the first time this type of problem has occurred. I have assured them we are taking preventive measures to assure this does not happen again.