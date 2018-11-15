New weight loss drug trial for obese women with PCOS

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Fertility Answers is collaborating with Woman’s Hospital Research Department and Woman’s Hospital Weight Loss and Metabolic Clinic to test the benefits of a new drug in obese women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).
This PCOS weight loss trial will be looking into the benefits of Saxenda® (Liraglutide 3 mg).
PCOS
- Affects up to 10% of women worldwide
- Insulin resistance is underlying cause
- High insulin levels with PCOS cmakes weight loss difficult
Liraglutide has been approved for weight loss in women with a body mass index greater than 30. However, previous studies of Liraglutide have not focused on women affected by PCOS.
Evidence suggests that medical treatment using drugs that manage obesity may modify the physiological and behavioral processes that contribute to weight gain in women with PCOS.
Saxenda® is a prescription injectable medicine that is FDA-approved for weight loss. Research has shown that higher doses of drugs like Saxenda® for at least 20 weeks leads to weight loss in obese patients with or without type 2 diabetes.
This PCOS weight loss trial will let us know if there is an opportunity to expand this medication to the treatment of obese PCOS patients.
STUDY QUALIFICATIONS
- Age 18 to 45
- Body Mass Index (BMI) of greater than 30
- Diagnosed with PCOS by hyperandrogenism (elevated male hormone or excess facial hair) and irregular menstrual cyclicity (less than 8 cycles/year)
- Non-diabetic
- Willing to use effective non-hormonal contraception consistently for the study duration (32 weeks)
Medication, office visits, lab tests and compensation are provided.
For more information on the SAXA PCOS weight loss trial, contact Dr. Karen Elkind-Hirsch or Donna Shaler in Woman’s Research Department at 225-231-5275.
