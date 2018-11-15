Metro council passes industrial tax breaks

By WAFB Staff | November 14, 2018 at 10:06 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 10:06 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council created a big compromise for the future of industrial tax breaks, known as ITEP.

After nearly two hours of debate Wednesday, the council passed new guidelines that require industries looking to cash in on the property tax break to bring at least 15 permanent full time jobs to the area.

But not everyone has been thrilled about the tax breaks, including teachers in the area. The school employee groups say the millions of dollars in property taxes could instead be used to boost pay, provide teaching materials and supplies, and renovate buildings.

[ Walkout by EBR teachers, staff now postponed ]

