Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center announces new volunteer leadership appointees

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center announced the new volunteer leaders elected to its board of directors. The Cancer Center’s mission is to improve survivorship and lessen the burden of cancer.
Bill O’Quin was re-elected to serve as board chair, the tenth in the Cancer Center’s 47 years. O’Quin, a retired insurance executive and longtime volunteer, has served on the board since 2009.
Other elected officers include Art E. Favre, vice chair; Tom Adamek, secretary-treasurer; and Brett Furr, immediate past chair. Board members re-elected for a second three-year term include Cynthia Peterson, Ph.D. and H.N. “Hank” Saurage. Board members newly elected for a three-year term are Kevin Gardner, HUB Gulf South; Mark K. Dearman, Rubicon, LLC; and Cathy S. Giering, Donahue, Patrick & Scott, PLLC.
Rose Hudson, president and CEO of the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, was recognized for her significant contributions to Mary Bird Perkins with an appointment to the honorary position of Director Emeritus. A member of the board since 2008, Hudson has served on Mary Bird Perkins’ Marketing, Governmental Affairs, Joint Development and Nominating committees, culminating in her roles as vice chair and chair of the Annual Giving Campaign.
“Volunteer leadership is vital to Mary Bird Perkins. The organization greatly benefits from the perspectives and areas of expertise all board members contribute,” said Todd Stevens, president and CEO of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. “With their guidance, we are leading the charge against cancer to help build healthier communities for families and friends across southeast Louisiana.”
Information on this page was provided by Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.