Make today ‘Day 1’ of a tobacco-free life

Thursday, November 15 is the Great American Smokeout, an annual event the American Cancer Society sponsors to encourage people to quit smoking and using tobacco products.
Nationwide, nearly 40 million adults smoke, and nearly $170 billion is spent each year on healthcare for smoking-related disease. In 2015, the Kaiser Family Foundation reported more than 20 percent of Louisiana adults were smokers.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, tobacco use is the top preventable cause of death, disease and disability in the country.
Lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer deaths in Louisiana, but the disease is 80 to 90 percent curable when caught early.
Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center offers lung cancer screenings. To learn the risk factors and see if a lung cancer screening is right for you, call 225-230-2525.
CLICK HERE to “Geaux Free,” a tobacco treatment program from Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. Geaux Free is available to anyone 18 years of age or over at no cost.
ADDITIONAL SMOKING CESSATION PROGRAMS
