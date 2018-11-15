Mailman accused of failing to deliver hundreds of pieces of mail facing federal charges

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds” is not the official motto of the US Postal Service, but it is the popular belief that the quote is a tribute to postal workers.
However, one Baton Rouge mailman accused of failing to deliver, maybe even destroying, hundreds of pieces of mail is now facing federal charges.
The US District Court of the Middle District of Louisiana reported Deandre Cosby has been indicted by an East Baton Rouge grand jury for unlawful delay or destruction by a postal service employee.
According to the indictment, Cosby was entrusted with about 550 pieces of mail, including a certified letter, that did not reach their proper destination for a couple of days in mid-July.
The charge is a felony.
A trial date has not been set.
