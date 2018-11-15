HAND IT ON: Holly Reynolds

“The SPCA went out of business and there was no humane society,” Ms. Holly explained to me about starting CAAWS. “And I had started one in St. Tammany Parish. So, you know, I had had that experience. While I didn’t have the connections here that I did in my hometown, I said when I retired a couple of years later and I said I’m going to go to Baton Rouge. We need a Humane Society in our capital. We need one everywhere. So, I came down here thinking I’ll maybe stay six months and see if I can do it. And so … the rest is history.”