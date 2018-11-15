Habitat for Humanity tackling blight in Baton Rouge

Habitat builds low income housing with a 0 percent interest mortgage in an effort to help families in need. Now, they’re trying to revitalize neighborhoods like the one on N 31st. Reverend Rene Brown of Mount Zion Baptist Church says this is a positive step towards helping poorer communities. “If we could simply work one house at a time, if we can rebuild one house at a time,” Brown said. “That would change our communities. At a slower rate, but it will still change the communities.”