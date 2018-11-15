French Settlement mayor appoints interim police chief

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, LA (WAFB) - The mayor of French Settlement has appointed an interim police chief after the former chief resigned amidst allegations of malfeasance in office.
“We appointed William ‘Bill’ Bliss. He had filled in last time from January 1 to May 8, 2017 and did a good job. He will not run in the election. I wanted someone who would not run as to avoid any type of favoritism in the election," said Mayor Toni Guitrau.
Guitrau goes on to say residents will elect a new chief in the 2019 gubernatorial election, which will be cheaper than holding a special election at an earlier date. Once elected, the new chief will finish the term for former chief, Harry Brignac, which would have been up in 2020.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.