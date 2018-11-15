FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freeze Warning

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - As expected, it’s a cold November morning. Temperatures in metro Baton Rouge have been at or below freezing since shortly after midnight.
The Freeze Warning stays in effect until 9 a.m., with early temperatures in the upper 20s/lower 30s throughout southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi (our “feels like” in the mid-20s). We’re looking forward to somewhat “warmer” temperatures later Thursday. Compared to Wednesday’s high of 40, it will be nice to see the sun again and a daytime high in the low/mid-50s.
Overnight, it will not be “as” cold. There will be no freeze watches or warnings. The low will be 34 degrees.
Friday, sunshine will return, along with light southeasterly winds and mild temperatures. The high is forecast at 63 degrees.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.