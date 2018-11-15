FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold start to Friday; beautiful weekend ahead

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Friday gets off to a cold start, with lows likely just above freezing for many of us.
However, mainly clear skies and light winds should allow for fairly widespread frost. After that cold start, a warm-up gets underway with highs climbing into the mid 60s under mainly sunny skies. An absolutely beautiful weekend is on tap for the area, with cool morning starts giving way to near perfect afternoons with highs near 70°.
Rain chances return to the area next week, but considerable uncertainty continues in the extended part of the forecast. A few showers will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, with some indications of slightly higher rain chances by Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
We’re confident in mild temperatures continuing through the week, but less confident in rain chances. Stay tuned...
