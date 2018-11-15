Drummer realizes dream on the football field

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Raucous beats bounce off the walls inside the St. Michael the Archangel High School band room. The drum line is warming up. In the center position, rat-a-tatting his snare is Tyler Patton. The high school senior has been banging the skins for what seem like his entire life.
Tyler got his first drum kit for his 4th birthday. To hear his dad, Jeff, tell it, Tyler made a racket night and day. “He would wake us up in the middle of the night playing his drums," Jeff said.
“I went to his pediatrician,” said Tyler’s mom, Sherry. "I said, ‘We’ve got to do something here. I can’t keep sleeping with one eye open and he’s banging the drums at 3 in the morning.’”
Tyler’s journey from that sweet, if not noisy, child to the St. Michael marching band is one his parents never thought they would see. Tyler was born with Williams syndrome. It’s a developmental disorder that causes learning difficulties, heart issues, and in Tyler’s case, affects the flexibility in his wrists. That’s pretty important for a drummer.
“If you look,” said Jeff, “he doesn’t hold the sticks like the other drummers.” But Tyler figured out a way.
“He really doesn’t see himself as any different from anyone else,” said Sherry.
Unfortunately for Tyler, other people do see those differences. At his first high school, Tyler’s band director could not see past his limitations. Tyler was allowed in the band, but he wasn’t allowed to play.
“They didn’t work with him,” said Jeff. “They didn’t do anything.” According to his parents, during band period, Tyler just sat there. Eventually, he stopped going to band class and wanted to leave school.
Frustrated, the Pattons turned to Kevin “Doc” Andry at St. Michael’s High School. The school had just started a special needs curriculum, and Tyler’s parents were determined to get him in.
Tyler’s first audition was a little rough. “I heard him play,” Andry winced, “and he auditioned for me, and I went, ‘Okay, but we’ll find a way to work you in.’”
It didn’t take long for Tyler to work himself into the band, but his stamina and strength kept him from marching. “The drums are heavy, and marching takes a lot of endurance and strength,” Sherry said, “But Tyler is able to participate on the sidelines and be a member in the pit.”
In the pit, Tyler could stand and play cymbals instead of marching, but that wasn’t good enough for Andry. “He was just such a super kid. He had a great attitude, and I just wanted the rest of the school to meet this kid,” Andry said.
So at the final game of the season, Andry and the Warrior Marching Band brought Tyler’s drum kit onto the field for a feature performance of his favorite song, Sweet Child of Mine.
And in true rock star fashion, Tyler crushed the drum solo.
“It’s a total difference. Night and day,” said Sherry. “He’s a happy kid. It’s like he’s found his place.”
“We didn’t know his capabilities until Doc brought it out,” Jeff added.
And for as much as the Pattons say Andry has done for Tyler, Andry says he and the band have learned just as much being around Tyler. “It’s taught me a lot about patience, about what’s most important in life,” Andry said. “You can still achieve excellence and still teach kids that we have to embrace every human being, especially guys that are challenged.”
But if you ask Tyler, he’s just being a drummer. “I’m just doing it,” he said, “really kicking it in the guts, you know. And I don’t take it for granted.”
