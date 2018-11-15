Deputies search for escaped West Feliciana Parish work release inmate

Information provided by West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office
ST. FRANCISVILLE, LA - An inmate from West Feliciana Work Release escaped custody around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 14.
His name is Lamario Patterson.
The facility is located off West Feliciana Parkway in St. Francisville, between the Sports Park and Animal Shelter. The inmate is described as a black male, slender build in his 30s.
He was last seen wearing a navy blue sweat shirt and sweat pants.
At the time of his escape, he was also wearing leg restraints and handcuffs.
Deputies searched for the inmate throughout the night, but have not located him at this time.
Residents are urged to proceed with caution while going to work and school.
If you see something, say something! Please call 911 if you have any information.
More information will be released as it becomes available.