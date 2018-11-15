Clinton mayor accused of using public funds to buy tent, banner with her name on them

On October 31, officers met with Dunn and his attorney, Jim Holt. Dunn was questioned about why the tent was paid for out of the Narcotics Fund bank account. Dunn says he asked Bell if he could buy the tent to be used for events on narcotics awareness and education. According to Dunn, Bell gave him permission to buy the tent, but said she wanted her name on it. Dunn claimed to have no knowledge of the banner until he was told it was ready to be picked up and that he needed to sign a check for it. Dunn goes on to claim he did not write the checks, but was told by Mayor Bell to sign them.