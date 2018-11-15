Chief believes home that caught fire was just being moved back into following historic flood

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Firefighters were called out to a house fire Thursday morning in Baker.
The Baker Fire Department reported it happened on Johnson Street at Groom Road around 8 a.m.
According to the Baker Fire Chief Chris Hunt, no one was home at the time. He believes the home was damaged in the 2016 flood and homeowners were in the process of moving back in.
No word on what caused the fire. No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
