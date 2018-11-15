Cancer Center recognizes infusion nurse for courage and compassion

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center has named Jeanette Moore, RN, BSN, OCN, an infusion nurse, as winner of the 2018 Sister Linda Constantin Courage and Compassion Award.
- Named in honor of longtime nurse, member of senior administrative team at OLOL Regional Medical Center
- Sister Linda Constantin passed away in 2005 after battlign colon cancer
Each year, the award is presented to a Cancer Center team member who exemplifies Constantin’s deeply held values and beliefs.
Linda Lee, vice president of the Cancer Center, said this year winner’s traits closely resemble those of Sister Linda.
“Of the many impressive nominations we received, Jeanette’s above-and-beyond compassion and willingness to advocate for patients stood out to the selection committee,” said Lee.
Sister Barbara Arceneaux, regional minister, Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady North American Region, presented the award to Moore in front of an audience of Mary Bird Perkins and Our Lady of the Lake team members gathered to pay homage to the award winner and Constantin.
“Sister Linda had a joyfulness of spirit that made every day fun—a little more special,” said Sr. Barbara Arceneaux. “Her legacy of dedication to others continues through the spirit of compassionate team members like Jeanette, and we are incredibly grateful for her service.”
Tara Acosta, outpatient infusion nurse manager at the Cancer Center who works closely with Moore, read an excerpt from Moore’s nomination.
“Whether starting an IV or providing emotional support, Jeanette goes to great lengths to make sure the needs of her patients, their families, and her fellow team members are met,” said Acosta.
