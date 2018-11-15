Bicyclist dies after getting hit by 2 vehicles

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A bicyclist was killed in Baton Rouge when he was hit by two vehicles Wednesday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on Florida Boulevard, between Acadian Thruway and North Foster Drive, around 10 p.m.
Detectives said the 45-year-old bicyclist failed to yield and was hit by a truck and a car while trying to cross Florida Boulevard.
They added he died at the scene.
The man’s name has not yet been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
