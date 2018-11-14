19-year-old driver dies in single-vehicle crash

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A 19-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday night, according to authorities.
Louisiana State Police identified the driver as Cristal Camacho of Bogalusa.
Troopers reported the crash happened on LA 10 near LA 62, which is between Bogalusa and Franklinton in Washington Parish, just before 11 p.m.
Sr. Tpr. Dustin Dwight with LSP Troop L said the preliminary investigation shows Camacho was headed east in a 2008 Dodge Avenger when the car went off the road and hit a pine tree.
He added she was buckled up at the time of the crash but still did not survive the impact. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Washington Parish Coroner’s Office.
According to Dwight, impairment is not suspected as a factor in the wreck, but as with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, blood samples were taken and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
