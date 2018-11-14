Third doctor rules accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe incompetent to stand trial

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A third doctor appointed by the 19th Judicial District has ruled accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe incompetent to stand trial at a competency hearing Wednesday.
Sharpe is charged with second-degree murder for the 2017 death of Carroll Breeden, 66, in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Now, two out of three doctors appointed by the 19th Judicial District have ruled Sharpe incompetent to trial in the Breeden murder case.
Defense attorneys for Sharpe expect Judge Trudy White give a final ruling on Sharpe’s competency on January 30.
Doctors are trying to restore Sharpe at a mental hospital so he can be competent to stand trial.
Sharpe also faces charges in East Feliciana Parish of first-degree murder charge for the death of Brad DeFranceshi, second-degree murder for the death of Tommy Bass, and attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Buck Hornsby. All of those alleged crimes happened in 2017.
Sharpe has been ruled incompetent to stand trial for the charges in East Feliciana Parish.
