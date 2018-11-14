Person wanted for allegedly robbing Dollar General in Ascension Parish

DONALDSONVILLE, LA (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for a person accused of robbing a Dollar General in Donaldsonville.
Officials with APSO say it happened Tuesday, November 13 just before 10 p.m. The person was wearing a light blue work shirt and dark colored pants, as well as a mask covering the lower portion of their face and a cloth wrapped around the rest of their head. The person was also wearing gloves.
No one was injured during the robbery, police say.
Anyone with information on the robbery should call APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with info can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.