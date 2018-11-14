Mike Anderson, Jr. arrested on firearms, battery charges

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police have arrested a Baton Rouge man on multiple charges tied to two different investigations.
Mike Howard Anderson, Jr., 40, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail Tuesday night.
In the first case, police say a woman accused Anderson of shoving her into a wall, throwing her into a closet by her hair, and using a gun to fire three shots in her cell phone inside his home on Highland Road.
She then alleges Anderson “stood over her with a firearm in hand and told her to sit down,” an investigator wrote in the affidavit for Anderson’s arrest “The victim stated she was afraid she was going to die,” the affidavit said.
In the second case, police were called Anderson’s home on October 30 where Anderson was chaperoning a party.
A young male attending the party claims Anderson accused him of destroying a hockey mask that was inside the home.
The victim claims Anderson struck him “once with a closed fist on the left side of his face, temporarily knocking him unconscious,” the affidavit says.
Anderson was also arrested in 2017 when police said he fired shots outside his Highland Road home and held a male hostage inside the home.
In that case, he was charged with illegal use of a weapon, false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm.
Those charges from 2017 were later dismissed by prosecutors.
