Man wanted for trying to set mother’s mobile home on fire after she tried to kick him out

Officials say Dwayne Vining, 43, is wanted for the fire, which happened in July on West Pine Street in Amite. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. He faces one count of aggravated arson. LAOSFM officials say on July 1, they were contacted by Tangipahoa Fire District #1 after firefighters responded to a call about a tablecloth and pillowcase being lit on fire inside the mobile home. Both were removed from the home before any damage could happen.