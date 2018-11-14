Man faces 2 counts of attempted murder after stabbing at business

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man accused of stabbing two people at a business is now behind bars after failing to show up to court.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Darrell Harris, 28, of Baldwin, turned himself in to authorities Tuesday afternoon on the active warrants for his arrest.
Deputies said the incident happened in Franklin on November 3.
They added the victims were trying to break up a fight and a witness reported seeing Harris stab them.
Harris was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of attempted second-degree murder (2 counts) and possession of a firearm or carrying of a concealed weapon by a person convicted of a felony.
His bond is set at $700,000.
