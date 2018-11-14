Man convicted of killing Saints star Will Smith filing for appeal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The man convicted of killing Saints star Will Smith is trying to appeal his case.
Cardell Hayes is serving a 25-year sentence for manslaughter.
He was found guilty of killing Smith during a road rage incident in April 2016.
Hayes insisted he fired in self-defense. His attorney says a new trial should be granted because a witness contacted the defense one day after Hayes was convicted to say he heard two guns the night of the shooting.
Arguments are set to begin Wednesday morning in the 4th Circuit Court of Appeal.
An immediate ruling is not expected Wednesday.
