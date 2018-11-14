Health Records on iPhone now available to OLOL patients

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Our Lady of the Lake patients can now access their medical data through Health Records on iPhone. The Apple Health app allows patients to see their available medical data from multiple providers whenever they choose.
“When patients have easy access to their health information, they’re better equipped to make decisions that can improve their overall health,” said K. Scott Wester, President and CEO of Our Lady of the Lake.
“Whether it’s reviewing test results, tracking steps or exercise, modern technology has revolutionized the ways we monitor our health in real-time.”
In 2017, Our Lady of the Lake switched to the Epic electronic medical record, combining a patient’s multiple medical records into one place that includes inpatient, primary care and specialty care.
Previously, patients’ medical records were held in multiple locations, requiring patients to log into each care provider’s website and piece together the information manually. Apple worked with the healthcare community to take a consumer-friendly approach and created Health Records based on FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources), a standard for transferring electronic medical records.
Now, patients will have medical information from participating institutions organized into one view, covering allergies, conditions, immunizations, lab results, medications, procedures and vitals, and will receive notifications when their data is updated.
Health Records data is encrypted and protected with the user’s iPhone passcode, Touch ID or Face ID.
