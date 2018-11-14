Hasbro introduces Monopoly for millennials

(CNN) - A new version of Monopoly has hit online stores and it’s geared towards millennials.
It targets people born between 1981-1996. The tag line for the new game is “forget real estate - you can’t afford it anyway.”
In this version of the board game, players don't buy up properties. Instead they buy experiences like going to a three-day music festival, a week-long meditation retreat or crashing on their friend's couch.
Game pieces include a smiley face and a hashtag.
As expected, millennials reacted to the game on social media. Some found the game to be an unfair portrayal of their age demographic.
Even so, others seemed to embrace the product.
The game is currently sold out at some online stores.
