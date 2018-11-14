Gov. Edwards touts Louisiana’s criminal justice reform in California

(KSLA) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards was in California on Wednesday to discuss criminal justice reform at the same time President Trump was announcing support for a bipartisan prison reform bill.
Edwards, who has worked to spearhead historic prison reforms in Louisiana, traveled to The Golden State to participate in a panel discussion with companies like Google, Rolling Stone, and Variety, and celebrity advocates like Kim Kardashian and Van Jones.
President Trump was also busy with criminal justice reform work on Wednesday, holding an event at the White House to announce support for the First Step Act, a bipartisan bill that would change some sentencing laws to lower the mandatory minimum sentences for certain offenses.
“The bill includes reasonable sentencing reforms while keeping dangerous and violent criminals off our streets,” said the President.
Governor Edwards tweeted that he is proud to work with the President and Congress to pass prison reform on a federal level.
Edwards is expected back in Louisiana Thursday.
