Gene-edited food is coming, but will shoppers buy?

In this July 11, 2018 photo, animal geneticist Alison Van Eenennaam of the University of California, Davis, points to a group of dairy calves that won’t have to be de-horned thanks to gene editing. The calves are descended from a bull genetically altered to be hornless, and the company behind the work, Recombinetics, says gene-edited traits could ease animal suffering and improve productivity. (AP Photo/Haven Daley) (Haven Daley)
By LAURAN NEERGAARD | November 13, 2018 at 11:09 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 1:39 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new generation of biotech foods is getting close to the grocery aisles.

By early next year, the first foods made from gene-edited plants and animals are expected to begin selling. First up, probably salad dressings or granola bars made with soybean oil tweaked to be extra heart-healthy.

Researchers also are pursuing wheat with triple the usual fiber, mushrooms that don't brown, dairy cows that won't need painful de-horning and pigs immune to a dangerous virus.

It's a different way of altering DNA than is used to make today's GMOs. But governments are wrestling with how to regulate gene editing. And the bigger question is whether consumers will accept that difference or see the new products as GMOs in disguise.

Fred Gmitter, a geneticist at the University of Florida Citrus Research and Education Center, right, visits a citrus grower in an orange grove affected by citrus greening disease in Fort Meade, Fla., on Sept. 27, 2018. "If we can go in and edit the gene, change the DNA sequence ever so slightly by one or two letters, potentially we'd have a way to defeat this disease," says Gmitter. (AP Photo/Federica Narancio)
Fred Gmitter, a geneticist at the University of Florida Citrus Research and Education Center, holds an orange affected by citrus greening disease at a grove in Fort Meade, Fla., on Sept. 27, 2018. "If we can go in and edit the gene, change the DNA sequence ever so slightly by one or two letters, potentially we'd have a way to defeat this disease," says Gmitter. (AP Photo/Federica Narancio)
This Sept. 27, 2018 photo shows petri dishes with citrus seedlings that are used for gene editing research at the University of Florida in Lake Alfred, Fla. Gene-editing tools, with names like CRISPR and TALEN, promise to alter foods precisely, and cheaply _ without necessarily adding foreign DNA. Instead, they act like molecular scissors to alter the letters of an organism's own genetic alphabet. (AP Photo/Federica Narancio)
Fred Gmitter, a geneticist at the University of Florida Citrus Research and Education Center, holds citrus seedlings that are used for gene editing research at the University of Florida in Lake Alfred, Fla., on Sept. 27, 2018. Gene-editing tools, with names like CRISPR and TALEN, promise to alter foods precisely, and cheaply _ without necessarily adding foreign DNA. Instead, they act like molecular scissors to alter the letters of an organism's own genetic alphabet. (AP Photo/Federica Narancio)
