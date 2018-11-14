FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold, cloudy

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s definitely a cold start to your mid-week morning, with temperatures in the mid/upper 30s. It “feels like” the upper 20s/lower 30s.
At least we’re not looking at widespread light rain Wednesday on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar like we did Tuesday, but there is still relatively solid cloud cover. There could be “some clearing” late Wednesday, but for the most part, skies will remain mostly cloudy. Winds will still blow from the northwest, but conditions will not be as breezy, with a high in the mid/upper 40s.
Overnight, a FREEZE WARNING will be in effect from midnight until 9 a.m. Thursday, with a low dropping to 30s. The following Louisiana parishes and Mississippi counties in our viewing area are included:
- Amite County
- Ascension Parish
- Assumption Parish
- East Baton Rouge Parish
- East Feliciana Parish
- Iberville Parish
- Lafourche Parish
- Livingston Parish
- Pointe Coupee Parish
- St. Helena Parish
- St. James Parish
- St. John the Baptist Parish
- Tangipahoa Parish
- Terrebonne Parish
- West Baton Rouge Parish
- West Feliciana Parish
- Wilkinson County
Thursday, sunshine will return, but there will still be light northwesterly winds and temps will be a “bit” warmer, as the high will climb into the lower 50s.
