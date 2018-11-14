Fighting Fit offers boxing and self-defense lessons

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Are you looking to get fit but also strengthen your self-defense skills? Fighting Fit Fitness Club, which offers a variety of classes including boxing lessons, is a hit with all genders and all ages.
There are numerous boxing health benefits. Sparring is a great way to relieve stress while also getting a total-body workout.
BOXING HEALTH BENEFITS
- Enhanced cardiovascular health
- Improved total-body strength
- Better hand-eye coordination
- Decreased Stress
- Improved body composition
Fighting Fit classes include not only boxing technique, but also cardio, strength, and functional fitness classes.
Members of Fighting Fit learn from with one of the toughest trainers in Baton Rouge, who also just happens to be a corporal with the Baton Rouge Police Department.
If you’re looking for proof, look no further than the Fighting Fit Facebook page where Corporal Ashley Gibson shares “Motivation Monday” posts proving she can “out work" more than eight men in a weekly battle of the badges.
Gibson, who has been a fitness professional for 15 years and a certified boxing instructor for 10 years, is the head coach, as well as the founder of Fighting Fit. Her accolades include USA Boxing National, Regional and State Champion titles.
Gibson was the 2004 Junior Olympic champion and has the belt to prove it. She said it was one of the only items she was able to save after surviving two floods; Katrina and the 2016 Baton Rouge Flood.
Gibson coaches alongside another fitness professional and certified USA boxing instructor, Andy Pirie. Fighting Fit is located on South Foster Drive near Government Street. Classes are Monday through Saturday. CLICK HERE to message the team.
- 665 S. FOSTER
- Baton Rouge
- CLASSES: MONDAY through SATURDAY (times vary)
- CONTACT: 770-547-7421
- EMAIL: Ashley Gibson
Gibson coaches group classes but also offers personal training sessions for anyone interested in learning boxing workout techniques and exercises. She’ll share some of those techniques on WAFB’s Get Fit Red Stick Facebook group on Wednesday, November 14 at 4 p.m.
