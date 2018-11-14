Electrical panel malfunction sparks apartment fire, investigators say

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Emergency crews responded to a fire Wednesday morning that investigators believe was caused by a malfunction in the electrical panel.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened at Serenity Apartments on Ardenwood Drive around 10:15 a.m.
Curt Monte with BRFD said firefighters found flames in a bedroom closet and put them out before they could spread. He added the rest of the apartment had heavy smoke damage.
According to Monte, the renter was not injured.
The Red Cross was contacted to assist the renter.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.