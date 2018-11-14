EBRCOA celebrates grand opening of nutritional site

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) hosted the grand opening of their nutritional meal site at Our Lady of the Lake Calais House.
The agency in partnership with the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (FMOLHS), opened the senior residential facility nutritional site on Tuesday, November 13.
“We are excited about this new partnership,” said EBRCOA Chief Executive Officer Tasha Clark-Amar. “Expanding our services in this housing community will have a greater impact on life outcomes for the local seniors.”
This new nutritional site will allow seniors located within Villa St. Francis, Assisi Village, Calais House, Chateau Louise and St. Martha Activity Center to receive a nutritionally sound hot meal daily.
EBRCOA provides 14,560 Meals on Wheels annually to residents within the complex. The agency will save on expenses and serve more clients by converting this site to a nutritional site and provide approximately 87,000 hot meals annually to more seniors.
This new venture is made possible, as a result of the voter approved tax millage.
For more information on our services, please call (225) 923-8000.
