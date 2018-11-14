E Feliciana high school student shot, killed

JACKSON, LA (WAFB) - A teenage student in East Feliciana Parish is dead after a shooting Tuesday evening, officials with the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm.
Officials say they’re investigating the fatal shooting, which happened in the 2800 block of Charles Drive in Jackson. Deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 13.
The victim is a minor. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The victim has not yet been identified.
Officials say at this point, it’s unclear whether the shooting was accidental or not.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.