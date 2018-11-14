Deputies arrest man suspected in rash of building break-ins

BAYOU L’OURSE, LA (WAFB) - A man suspected in a series of building burglaries on November 6 was arrested on November 9, according to investigators.
The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Curtis Gaudet, 45, of Morgan City, is one of several suspects identified. Gaudet was the only person’s name given in the news release.
Deputies said they responded to a complaint about multiple building getting burglarized on property near LA 662 in Bayou L’Ourse. They added they were able to recover many of the stolen items and return them to the owner.
Gaudet was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on five counts of simple burglary.
Officials said he remains in jail pending a bond hearing.
They added more arrests are expected.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.