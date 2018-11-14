Companion Animal Alliance opens new animal shelter on LSU’s campus

Information provided by Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, LA - Companion Animal Alliance opened a new shelter in Baton Rouge, which is good news for homeless pets of the parish and for the people who care for them. Dog, cats, and other creatures now have a comfortable temporary home until they are adopted by families.
“Baton Rouge can be proud of this accomplishment,” said Christel Slaughter, CAA board chair. “The benevolence of contributors, foster families, volunteers and staff is why our parish now has among the best pet shelters in the Southeast. On behalf of the pets, CAA thanks them.”
When CAA was formed in 2011, only two of every 10 animals at the parish Animal Shelter were being adopted. Created to save dogs and cats and improve how they are treated, CAA boosted adoption levels to more than 70 percent, only seven years after it was created. That works out to 42,000 more dogs and cats that have been given homes and families.
Among CAA’s original goals was to build a new shelter. This week, CAA moved from its decades-old facility near the Baton Rouge airport to the new shelter on Gourrier Avenue, which is near River Road on land donated by LSU. CAA, with assistance from the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, raised $12.75 million in private donations to build the shelter.
Unlike the old one, the modern shelter is as attractive as it is functional, making the adoption of homeless animals a more pleasant experience for everyone. And its spot on the campus, in a more visible and accessible location, should also help to draw more families looking to adopt a pet. Plus, CAA’s close relationship with LSU’s School of Veterinary Medicine will mean healthier, happier outcomes for the animals as well as better training for the students.
The new shelter offers many advantages. Easy-to-clean kennels are keeping dogs comfortable and reducing infections, custom cat condos are letting felines roam and explore, a retail store is providing revenues for CAA operations, an outdoor area will let dogs mingle with families that might want to adopt them.
The shelter will host a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Wednesday, November 14 at 1 p.m. The new facility is located at 2550 Gourrier Avenue near River Road.
About Companion Animal Alliance Baton Rouge: CAA is a nonprofit created in 2011 to improve the welfare of lost, abused and abandoned animals in East Baton Rouge Parish. CAA took over the EBR shelter in 2011 and improved the save rate from 20 percent to more than 70 percent. The organization has been instrumental in raising the number of animals sterilized in the parish. CAA also raised $12.75 million from private donations to build the new animal shelter on LSU’s campus. More at CAABR.org.