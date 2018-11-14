Capitol Elementary starting golf program at school thanks to donation

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Capitol Elementary School is getting a big boost to help start up a new golf program at the school.
The Capitol City Golf Association donated $3,000 from money it raised through golf tournaments and local charity functions. The funds will provide equipment and training to get stundets swinging away in no time. The school is excited about the things the students can learn from the game of golf.
“We have been trying to have golf implemented in our school for some years now, and to know the many things it can teach our boys and girls, the life skills, honesty, problem solving, so I’m excited that our boys and girls will have the opportunity to learn a new sport,” said Karla Johnson, principal of Capitol Elementary.
After the PE coach gets the proper training for the new course, the students will start swinging away sometime in December.
