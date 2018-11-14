BTS's agency apologizes over band member's A-bomb shirt

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2016, file photo, members of South Korean K-Pop music band BTS pose for photos on the red carpet of the 2016 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) in Hong Kong. The agency for the South Korean band BTS has apologized for a member wearing a T-shirt depicting the explosion of an atomic bomb. The Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, it was offering "our sincere apologies" for "failing to take the precautions that could have prevented the wearing of such clothing by our artist." (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (AP)