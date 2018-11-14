Authorities arrest man suspected of setting RV on fire

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man accused of setting a motor home on fire in August was arrested Wednesday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported James Herring, 50, of Baton Rouge, is suspected of purposely setting an RV on fire on Aug. 9, 2018.
According to the arrest warrant, the owner of the RV told investigators he and his girlfriend were with Herring earlier that day and an argument led to a physical fight.
The report added a man matching Herring’s description was seen pull up to the RV in a car Herring was reportedly driving earlier that day. It also stated the witness reported seeing fire and smoke as the car was leaving the scene.
Herring is charged with simple arson. His bond is set at $50,000.
