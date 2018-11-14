Arrest made after man found dead in parking lot in September

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has made an arrest after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a parking lot on Sherwood Meadow Drive.
BRPD officials say Warren Davis, 35, was arrested Wednesday, November 14 in connection with the murder of Jerry Spain, 28, which happened back on September 1. Police say they were able to make the arrest thanks to a tip from Crime Stoppers.
Davis will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a second degree murder charges.
The shooting occurred around 5:50 a.m. in the parking lot of 2034 Sherwood Meadow Dr.
Upon arrival, officers found Spain deceased. Police say he died from a gunshot wound.
