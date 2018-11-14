AP sources: Trump mulling a wide-ranging shakeup

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Kirstjen Nielsen, right, after Trump announced that she is his choice to be the next Homeland Security Secretary, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump has soured on Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and she is expected to leave her job as soon as this week. That’s according to two people who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (AP)