13-year-old accused of shooting, killing 6-year-old boy pleads not guilty

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A 13-year-old boy who is accused of shooting and killing a 6-year-old boy in Baton Rouge plead not guilty on Tuesday, according to District Attorney Hillar Moore.
The 13-year-old was charged with second-degree murder following the November 2nd deadly shooting of Jahiem Holliday. The teenager was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
The trial date for the 13-year-old is set for January 9.
The shooting happened on Friday in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Holliday and two other juveniles were playing behind the house when they got in an argument.
Police said that’s when one of the children, the 13-year-old, shot Holliday in his upper torso area.
The 13-year-old’s bond was set at $15,000.
