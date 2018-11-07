What the approval of a new flu drug means for you

“We really don’t know how the flu’s going to be from year to year. The flu is an everchanging virus. And the CDC tracks this the best that they can. It is not a reportable disease, so they have to do a lot of estimations based on other reportable symptoms. And each year they estimate between 9 and 35 million cases of flu. Of those, about 9 percent which is between 140 and 700,000 are hospitalized, and then there again, flu related deaths can vary from year to year depending on the severity of cases. Some years it can be as low as 12,000 and as high as 56,000. But needless to say, none of us want to have that happen,” said Lively.