Southern University’s Human Jukebox Marching Band invited to 2020 Rose Parade

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band and Fabulous Dancing Dolls have accepted an invitation to participate in the 131st Rose Parade in 2020 in Pasadena, California.
The university’s celebrated marching band made the announcement on its Facebook page on November 9.
The Rose Parade is nationally televised every year on New Year’s Day and precedes the Rose Bowl.
The Human Jukebox Band will soon perform against Grambling State University’s marching band at the Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on November 23.
