Southern University inks new deal, rolls on with medical marijuana operation

“I don’t think we should reflect on the past, but really the present and today really represents an historic occasion for Southern University,” Belton said. With a check for more than $2 million in hand, university officials chose to move forward with Ilera Holisitc Healthcare. The firm bought out the majority shares of Advanced Biomedics and was able to quickly update the previous contract with the school and gain the board’s approval. The group will also pay the school’s monthly installments beginning in January of 2020. Belton says the move will jump start their growing operation and get the drugs out to those who need them as soon as possible.