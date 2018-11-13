OUR TURN: Ways to safely use heat during cold weather

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Cold weather has arrived and the storm team says we could see our first freeze of the season later this week.
The chill can be refreshing for some, but it can also signal a time of increased danger as we do our best to stay warm. Look no further than this past January when a rash of fires claimed nine lives in East Baton Rouge Parish in a matter of days.
Many of those fires were attributed to people using unsafe methods to heat their homes. So as we head into our first cold snap in months, keep these tips in mind:
- Space heaters should be kept at least 3 feet from all flammable materials and turned off while sleeping.
- Avoid using extension cords with space heaters.
- Never use an oven or stove to heat your home.
- Make sure you have working smoke detectors throughout your home.
- And of course, check on those you may know without reliable heating and also make sure your pets are not left outdoors in the cold.
