In Mexico caravan, LGBTQ migrants stick together for safety

In this Nov. 3, 2018 photo, a member of a group of about 50 LGBTQ migrants traveling with the caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, looks at polaroids taken by a colleague who is documenting their journey, on the road to Sayula, Mexico. The LGBTQ migrants traveling together, most of them in their 20s but some as young as 17 or as old as 60, say they banded together for safety in numbers, a sort of caravan within the caravan. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd) (AP)