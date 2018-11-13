41 law enforcement officers to graduate from CARTA program Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will be holding it’s Capitol Area Regional Training Academy graduation at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Healing Place Church.
Forty-one officers from 17 different law enforcement agencies from across the state will graduate from the 592-hour, 14-week long extensive program.
Graduates learned law enforcement history, firearms use, legal and report writing, officer survival techniques, physical training and other important topics.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux is scheduled to be the speaker.
