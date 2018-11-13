Judge voids results of Maringouin mayoral election

MARINGOUIN, LA (WAFB) - A judge has voided the results of the recent November 6 mayoral election in Maringouin after only four votes separated the two candidates.
The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office says the election was contested and an Iberville Parish judge voided the results. The election will be redone December 8. Iberville Clerk of Court Amy Patin says if one can prove X amount of people should not have voted in the election and they impacted the results of the election, the election can be voided, which is what happened in this case.
The Secretary of State’s Office and Mayor-Elect Maurice Harris have 24 hours from 4 p.m. on Tuesday, November 13 to appeal. The Clerk of Court’s Office has until Friday, November 16 to present the case to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals if either party appeals.
Only four votes separated the two Democrat candidates, Maurice Harris (351 votes) and Demi Lynn Vorise (347 votes).
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.